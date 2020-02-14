🔥Chelsea to assess Tammy Abraham fitness this weekend before Manchester United clash🔥

Chelsea face an anxious wait over the weekend to discover whether Tammy Abraham will be fit to face Manchester United.

The England international – currently Chelsea’s leading scorer with 15 goals in all competitions this season – suffered an ankle injury against Arsenal last month.

Abraham played through the pain during the 2-2 draw with Leicester before Chelsea’s winter break but was visibly hindered by the problem.

Manager Frank Lampard confirmed today that the striker has not been able to complete a full week’s training before the United game on Monday, and will have to be assessed over the weekend.

Anxious wait | Tammy Abraham will hope to be fit for the visit of Manchester United (REUTERS)

“Tammy is still feeling the effects to be honest,” said Lampard. “We had to take him out of training a couple of days this week. He trained today so we’re hopeful but [he is] to be assessed over the weekend.”

Ruben Loftus-Cheek used the break to continue his recovery but Lampard will bide his time with the midfielder, who has yet to play at all this season.

Christian Pulisic – who has not featured since the New Year’s Day clash with Brighton – has been working with the Under-23s before rejoining the first team.

“Christian trained with the U23s today which is hopefully a short period before factoring him back into our training,” said Lampard. “He won’t be fit.

“Ruben won’t be fit for this game, he is getting closer and training a lot but just needs more match fitness to be in consideration but it is great to have him nearly back.”