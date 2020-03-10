🔥Chelsea teenager Ian Maatsen signs new long-term deal as youth revolution continues at Stamford Bridge🔥

Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen has signed a new contract on his 18th birthday, keeping him at the club until at least 2024.

During a season in which manager Frank Lampard has finally unleashed the talent waiting in Chelsea’s youth ranks, further success stories continue to come.

Following the emergence of the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori at the start of the season, Reece James made himself a firm fixture in the first-team squad before Billy Gilmour burst onto the scene with stunning displays against Liverpool and Everton last week.

Maasten, a promising Dutch left-back who has one first-team appearance under his belt this season, announced the new deal via his social media channels.

“Happy for myself and my family to be able to extend my contract today for this beautiful club @chelseafc on my birthday,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me all these years to this day. The journey continues.”