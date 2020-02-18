🔥Chelsea team news: Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi ruled out, Kepa DROPPED against Manchester United🔥

Tammy Abraham has failed a late fitness test to miss out on facing Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this evening and Callum Hudson-Odoi has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The England striker was forced to sit out several training sessions last week as he continued to battle an ankle problem sustained against Arsenal last month.

Abraham played through the pain during the 2-2 draw with Leicester before Chelsea’s winter break and was visibly hindered by the problem and will watch from the sidelines on Monday evening.

“Tammy is still feeling the effects to be honest,” Lampard said last week. “We had to take him out of training a couple of days this week.

“He trained [on Friday] so we’re hopeful but [he is] to be assessed over the weekend.”

Hudson-Odoi played the full 90 minutes as Chelsea drew 2-2 with Leicester City 16 days ago, but has picked up an injury during the winter break to miss out tonight.

There are further doubts over the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga after the world’s most expensive goalkeeper was left on the bench for the second successive game.

As expected, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will again miss out though the former is edging closer to a return.

Confirmed team news

Chelsea XI: Caballero, James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro

Subs: Kepa, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Barkley, Mount, Giroud

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Wan Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams, Bruno Fernandes, James, Martial

Subs: Jones, Mata, Andreas Pereira, Dalot, Romero, Ighalo, Greenwood​