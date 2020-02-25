🔥Chelsea tactics: Where Bayern Munich match will be won and lost as Frank Lampard faces key decision🔥

Chelsea continue a tricky run of fixtures as they welcome Bayern Munich to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

After bouncing back from defeat to Manchester United with a morale-boosting victory over London rivals Tottenham, Frank Lampard’s top-four hopefuls return to Champions League action in the first leg of a high-profile last-16 tie.

Opponents Bayern have won five of six matches since returning from Germany’s winter break and currently hold a narrow lead at the summit of the Bundesliga as they go in search of an eighth successive domestic title.

They have also yet to drop a point in Europe this term after racking up six wins to top a group also containing Spurs, while Chelsea had to settle for a runners-up berth in Group H.

Chief football correspondent James Olley looks at three key questions facing Chelsea ahead of the match….

Who starts in goal?

Key decision: Willy Caballero or Kepa Arrizabalaga? (Getty Images)

Lampard has opted for Willy Caballero in Chelsea’s past four matches, but it would be some statement were he to persevere with the 38-year-old tonight.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was guilty of errors during the group stage, contributing to a loss of form which saw him dropped, but his £71million price tag makes his omission here a huge call.

Can Rudiger stop Lewandowski?

Prolific: Robert Lewandowski (AFP via Getty Images)

Robert Lewandowski is a prolific goalscorer who is arguably in the form of his career.

Antonio Rudiger is Chelsea’s best defender, but they have kept just three clean sheets in their past 19 games and an away goal would hamper their chances of progressing.

Can Jorginho fill the Kante void?

Renaissance: Jorginho (Getty Images)

N’Golo Kante’s absence is a big blow to Chelsea’s chances, heightening the emphasis on Jorginho to continue his renaissance.

The Italian must provide service to the attacking players while stopping the supply line to Lewandowski.