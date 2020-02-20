🔥Chelsea sweat over N'Golo Kante fitness ahead of Tottenham clash this weekend🔥

Chelsea are sweating over the fitness of N’Golo Kante amid fears he could be out of action for three weeks.

The midfielder limped off after 12 minutes of Monday’s defeat to Manchester United after picking up a groin injury.

Kante has had the problem assessed and there are initials fears he could be on the sidelines for the next three weeks.

The France international’s absence would be a blow to Chelsea, particularly given their upcoming games.

The Blues host Tottenham on Saturday in the Premier League, before travelling to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Chelsea also have an FA Cup fifth round clash with Liverpool on the horizon on March 3 and Kante would be struggling to be fit for that.

The 28-year-old has had injury problems this season and as a result he has been restricted to 16 Premier League starts.

The Frenchman has nonetheless been a key player for Lampard and his absence now would be a blow.

Chelsea have won just one League game since the turn of the year and they could slip out of the top four this weekend if Tottenham are able to beat them at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.