🔥Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham set for spell on the sidelines with Frank Lampard unsure over return date🔥

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is set for another spell on the sidelines after aggravating the ankle injury that has troubled him since January.

The striker suffered the injury against Arsenal on January 21 and he has been in and out of the Chelsea team as a result.

Abraham has played through the pain barrier at times, but he aggravated the problem against Bayern Munich on Wednesday and was unable to finish a warm-down after the match.

The England international has now been ruled out of Chelsea’s trip to Bournemouth on Saturday and Lampard is unsure when he will return.

“We are trying to find a solution, it’s obviously frustrating that he comes in and out somewhat. But he’s injured,” said Lampard.

“I will speak to the doctors about it but we are not clear on that one. Yes, he is not active for the next couple of days so I don’t know. I don’t know [how long he will be out].”

Chelsea will also be without Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and N’Golo Kante for Saturday’s match with Bournemouth.

Kante has an adductor injury, while Hudson-Odoi is battling back from a hamstring problem.

Pulisic, who also has an adductor injury, is causing the most concern with Lampard revealing it is similar to an injury he had during his playing days.

“I had a similar injury myself as a player and I was out for three months,” said Lampard.

“It was the worst injury I had so I can certainly speak with him and sympathise with the detail of the injury because it is not an easy one.

“I re-injured it trying to be too keen to come back. I know it is a delicate injury so I am sort of in the middle. Yes, I expected him back quicker but knowing the injury I can see it is a difficult one.”