chelsea-striker-bethany-england-eyeing-treble-after-firing-blues-to-league-cup-win-over-arsenal

🔥Chelsea striker Bethany England eyeing treble after firing Blues to League Cup win over Arsenal🔥

News
John koli0

Bethany England is targeting a domestic treble with Chelsea after her injury-time winner secured the League Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

The 25-year-old had earlier broken the deadlock against rivals Arsenal on Saturday before Leah Williamson looked to have set up extra-time with an 85th-minute equaliser.

Chelsea are a point behind WSL leaders Manchester City with a game in hand and have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

England said: “There is quite a few — myself included — for whom it was their first [trophy]. It’s important. You play, you put so much work and effort into this, and you want some reward.

“Fingers crossed we can keep it up and do a treble.

“Last season, we were a nearly team and we came away with nothing. It hit the girls hard and we knew that was never going to be an option this season — we were coming to win. 

“It wasn’t the prettiest performance but we still found the result and that’s the most important thing.”

Related Posts

north-carolina-court-blocks-voter-id-law-as-discriminatory

🔥North Carolina court blocks voter ID law as discriminatory🔥

mariya smith
emotional-reunion-between-ex-peace-corps-volunteer-and-her-student

🔥Emotional reunion between ex-Peace Corps volunteer and her student🔥

mariya smith
parent-with-gun-boards-school-bus-in-berkeley,-encourages-students-to-fight,-district-says

🔥Parent with gun boards school bus in Berkeley, encourages students to fight, district says🔥

syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *