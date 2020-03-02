🔥Chelsea striker Bethany England eyeing treble after firing Blues to League Cup win over Arsenal🔥

Bethany England is targeting a domestic treble with Chelsea after her injury-time winner secured the League Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

The 25-year-old had earlier broken the deadlock against rivals Arsenal on Saturday before Leah Williamson looked to have set up extra-time with an 85th-minute equaliser.

Chelsea are a point behind WSL leaders Manchester City with a game in hand and have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

England said: “There is quite a few — myself included — for whom it was their first [trophy]. It’s important. You play, you put so much work and effort into this, and you want some reward.

“Fingers crossed we can keep it up and do a treble.

“Last season, we were a nearly team and we came away with nothing. It hit the girls hard and we knew that was never going to be an option this season — we were coming to win.

“It wasn’t the prettiest performance but we still found the result and that’s the most important thing.”