🔥Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour's 'world class' performance 'got me out of my seat', says Roy Keane🔥

Roy Keane was in awe watching Billy Gilmour against Liverpool and says the teenager’s performance was the best he’s seen in a long time.

Gilmour, in starting against Everton, becomes the youngest Scotsman to start a Premier League match since May 2010.

Chelsea have significant absentees in midfield, with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic out injured, while Jorginho is out due to suspension.

Manager Frank Lampard has insisted Gilmour retains his place due to merit, however, a sentiment Roy Keane certainly agrees with.

“From his performance the other night, he was fantastic,” he told Sky Sports. “I was sitting at home with a cup of tea and a bit of chocolate in front of me and I didn’t have the volume on.

Gilmour retains his place in the starting XI against Everton (PA)

“As the game started I literally got out of my seat – which I very rarely do – and thought ‘who is this kid in midfield’.

“There are certain traits you want in a midfielder; quality on the ball, football intelligence, composure… he had everything. It was the best performance I had seen in a long, long time.

“The way he started, he was like a world-class player. That’s what he looked like straight away. I thought it was one of their experienced lads and I kept a close eye on him for the rest of the game.

“He’s a small kid but has a big composure about him. I’m looking forward to seeing him again.”