🔥Chelsea star Willian desperate to flee London 'war zone' and join family in Brazil🔥

Chelsea star Willian is desperate to join his family in Brazil, comparing solitary life in London’s coronavirus lockdown to a “war zone”.

The 31-year-old, whose contract is set to expire in the summer, is trying to get permission to be with his wife and daughters.

Chelsea’s Cobham training facility was partially closed after Callum Hudson-Odoi returned a positive test for coronavirus earlier this month, and every first-team player was immediately told to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, the panic sparked by Covid-19 has left supermarkets struggling to cope with demand as people stockpile products in anticipation of extended periods cooped up indoors.

Willian explained: “In the markets, it’s like a war. I’m alone. I’m trying to get authorisation.

“My wife and daughters are in Brazil. Other players are going, being close to family at this moment.”

It is unclear at this stage whether Willian would be granted an immediate return to the UK if the Premier League season resumed on April 30.

Brazil has so far reported 970 cases of coronavirus, with 11 deaths.