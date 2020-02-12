🔥Chelsea star Sam Kerr and Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema shortlisted for BBC Women's Footballer of the Year🔥

The BBC have revealed their shortlist for the 2020 Women’s Footballer of the Year award.

Last year’s honour was claimed by Lyon’s Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg, who topped the voting ahead of Danish striker Pernille Harder and Australia captain Sam Kerr.

Kerr – who now plies her club trade in the Women’s Super League (WSL) with Chelsea – is nominated once again this year after a fantastic 2019 in which she finished as the top scorer in Australia’s W-League and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the US in addition to becoming the first Australian to net a hat-trick at the World Cup.

Joining Kerr on the five-woman shortlist is England defender Lucy Bronze, who won a French League and Cup and Champions League treble with Lyon as well as winning Uefa Player of the Year and finishing as runner-up in the race for the World Cup Golden Ball and Ballon d’Or.

Arsenal’s Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema is also nominated after becoming the Netherlands’ all-time leading scorer, reaching the World Cup Final, finishing as the top goal-getter during Arsenal’s successful 2018-19 WSL title-winning campaign and claiming PFA Player of the Year honours.

USA World Cup winners Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz complete the BBC shortlist.

The hugely influential Rapinoe won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball in France before also scooping the 2019 Ballon d’Or in December, while Chicago Red Stars midfielder Ertz is the reigning US Soccer Female Athlete of the Year.