🔥Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi training at home after positive coronavirus diagnosis🔥

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has quickly returned to training at home having recovered from coronavirus.

The 19-year-old became the first Premier League footballer to test positive for Covid-19 last week and has been in self-isolation since first showing symptoms last Monday.

On Thursday night, Chelsea confirmed the positive test result and moved to isolate any members of first-team staff who had come into contact with Hudson-Odoi.

The following morning, the England international said: “Hi guys, as you may be aware I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I have recovered from.

“I am following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week.

“I hope to see everybody soon and hope to be back on the pitch very soon. Take care.”

Having quickly recovered, but still with no clear idea when the Premier League will return, Hudson-Odoi is already looking to get himself fit once more, working on a training bike at home.

Chelsea on Monday moved to remind all their players and staff currently in isolation of their responsibility not only to themselves but the wider public to halt the spread of the disease, after Mason Mount was spotted out playing football with close friend and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Their Cobham training ground underwent a deep clean last week and has since been re-opened to staff who are not in self-isolation, though access to non-essential visitors is strictly restricted.

Those players in isolation are set to all be back in at the club’s training ground from next Monday, provided none have shown further symptoms.