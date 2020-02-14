🔥Chelsea rested and ready for crucial fixture run after inaugural winter break, says Frank Lampard🔥

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he and his staff are feeling refreshed and ready to go after the Premier League’s first winter break.

The Blues were given a week off following the 2-2 draw at Leicester and returned to training at Cobham on Monday morning looking to kick-on ahead of the run-in.

Chelsea return from their break into a run of season-defining home games, with Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich visiting Stamford Bridge in consecutive fixtures.

The break will have given some of Lampard’s fatigued squad a chance to take stock and build up a little more energy before things start to heat up both in the race for the top four and the Champions League.

“I haven’t seen a really visible difference [from the players], but I think it was a good thing,” said Lampard. “It was good for them physically and mentally to rest, to get away from each other and spend some time with their families in whatever way they saw fit.

“Myself and staff included, but come back looking fresh. Everyone has had the same break, pretty much.

“I wouldn’t say I needed the break. I sometimes want a break, but when I have it I want to get back to work. It can go like that. I do love what I am doing. I enjoyed having a little time away, refreshing feel and think about things, a small reboot for everyone.”

The Blues host Manchester United on Monday evening and a win would give them a nine-point buffer to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the race for the top four, though Lampard says United will always remain a threat to those chasing Champions League qualification.

He said: “With football we know those gaps can chop and change very quickly. A good run of form, a good period of wins can change the outlook of it but we’re aware of the points.

“We know Manchester United and Tottenham coming up are huge games for us.”