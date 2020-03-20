🔥Chelsea 'ready to pay £120m for Sancho' plus latest on transfer targets Werner, Dembele, Zaha in Q&A recap🔥

Chelsea are ready to spend heavily during the transfer window, with Jadon Sancho a key target.

As the season is shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, chief football correspondent James Olley on Friday answered your questions all all things Chelsea.

A key topic raised by fans was, naturally, who Chelsea are looking to sign after two barren windows.

Chelsea are ready to smash their transfer record to beat Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund to the signing of Sancho.

Elsewhere, Moussa Dembele remains a key target up front, as he has been for the past two windows.

There were also updates on Timo Werner, Wilfried Zaha and reinforcement in defence.

(Bongarts/Getty Images)

2020-03-20T13: 03: 08.260Z

John asks… Why did Lampard not make any signings during January?

Photo: PAIt wasn’t for the want of trying.Frank Lampard is generally pretty honest when discussing the broad picture regarding transfers and he made little secret of his desire to bring players in.However, January is a notoriously difficult trading window and, not unexpectedly, none of Chelsea’s preferred summer targets were available. The short-term options were either very expensive (Edinson Cavani) or reluctant to leave (Dries Mertens) and so a decision was taken to wait until the summer.Lampard wasn’t entirely happy about it but the move is in line with the longer-term aim of trying to be more financially prudent.

2020-03-20T13: 10: 08.923Z

Jack asks…Who are Chelsea’s transfer targets this summer?

Photo: ReutersDespite that aim of trying to more resourceful, Chelsea are prepared to invest heavily this summer, especially given the FIFA transfer ban, the loss of Eden Hazard and a failure to land anyone in January.A move for Jadon Sancho has been discussed and the club are not put off by Borussia Dortmund’s valuation in the region of £120m. Competition will be fierce, however, as Manchester United are also serious about Sancho among a number of other clubs.The striker search will continue with Lyon’s Moussa Dembele their preferred target. Others on the shortlist include Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner. I’m not entirely sure the Wilfried Zaha situation is dead either, although Crystal Palace will have to lower their £80m asking price.The club are also keen on signing a left-back with Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell heading that particular list.As with all clubs, they will be governed by who becomes available and when – a situation complicated further by uncertainty over when the transfer window will actually take place.

2020-03-20T13: 14: 27.160Z

Benjamin asks… Has the emergence of Billy Gilmour changed Lampard’s transfer plans?

Photo: ReutersMy understanding is that deep-lying midfield role isn’t considered a priority to strengthen but Chelsea are looking at possible options to play as a number eight.Gilmour’s brief cameo further forward in that position late on against Everton was encouraging but Lampard will need more evidence before deciding the 18-year-old can play there regularly.Sometimes player development can be overcomplicated by introducing too many different instructions so it may well be the case that Gilmour is asked to master the anchor role he looked so impressive in against Everton initially and also Liverpool.

2020-03-20T13: 19: 32.876Z

Sally asks… Will Gilmour eventually replace Jorginho in the starting line-up? Please say yes! Eventually is the key word here. Jorginho is a divisive figure but he has been one of the most improved players under Lampard starting every game in all competitions bar two until the end of November. Lampard wants the ball moved quickly in midfield, releasing attacking players in advanced areas earlier. Jorginho can do that but his vulnerability out of possessions often exposed.Gilmour, on limited first-team evidence, looks more complete and it is undeniably impressive how nothing has fazed him to date.If he is given the opportunity to show similar fortitude and quality when Manchester City visit in the team’s next Premier League outing – whenever that may be – then his journey to replacing Jorginho regularly will be well underway.

2020-03-20T13: 25: 13.713Z

Will asks… Has Lampard surprised the Chelsea hierarchy this season?

Photo: ReutersHe did initially, yes. Victory at Ajax – last season’s Champions League semi-finalists – exceeded all expectations, particularly because it came in a competition Lampard has never managed in before.Nobody was surprised he reconnected the team with its supporters but he is very much the acceptable face of this more likeable incarnation and that fits with the club’s wider ambitions. Holding onto a top-four spot for much of the campaign has quietened the debate about whether this job came too soon for him but results since the turn of the year threatened to bring that into sharper focus.Victories over Liverpool in the FA Cup and Everton in the League suggest he is steadying the ship and he has earned the right to spend big this summer, moulding the squad more in his own image.

2020-03-20T13: 33: 08.890Z

Amanda asks… What is Lampard’s biggest weakness as a manager?

Photo: ReutersThere has been a cyclical nature to Chelsea’s defeats which start to reflect badly on a manager the longer they go on.He has, by his own admission, been a “broken record” lamenting missed chances when his team are on top only to them compound those errors by conceding at the other end. No manager can account for individual errors but the consistency in the type of defeats they have suffered suggests a systemic problem, not a personal one.Better players will help, of course, but there have been some questionable selection calls – picking Batshuayi over Giroud for example – which may have compounded the problem.

2020-03-20T13: 37: 36.253Z

Ben asks… Lampard has changed his tactics, notably in defence, a few times this season – has he now finally got rid of the back three? I’ve actually asked Lampard about the merits of a back three in press conferences on more than one occasion but each time he chooses to stress the importance of flexibility so I doubt we’ve seen the last of it completely.The two games against Tottenham seemed a specific plan but Lampard has generally gone to a back three when he feels the team needs a little more stability, not that it has always worked.I personally favour 4-3-3 (as I’m guessing you do, Ben) and I wonder whether it is partly due to his lack of conviction in Chelsea’s left-back options. He clearly doesn’t fancy Marcus Alonso in a back four – or Emerson Palmieri in almost any circumstance given he has played just twice in the turn of the year – but if they can land Ben Chilwell from Leicester, that might give him more confidence to play 4-3-3 all the time.

2020-03-20T13: 43: 09.156Z

Eduardo asks… Who do you think has been one of Chelsea’s most consistent performers this season? Mateo Kovacic has improved under Lampard.

Photo: PAKovacic is a good shout. I was asked by Bournemouth’s website to pick out Chelsea’s best player prior to their visit to Stamford Bridge in September and went for him.Considering his was a signing out of necessity – a loan deal made permanent therefore immune to FIFA’s transfer ban – his improvement is a most welcome fillip. He has generally played with an energy and purpose rarely witnessed during his first season.Kovacic has probably been overlooked in that regard because of the flurry of young players stepping up so impressively.

2020-03-20T13: 48: 19.866Z

Matt asks… Which of Chelsea’s English youngsters have you been most impressed with?

Photo: PAThey’ve all done well for different reasons but Mason Mount is the standout for me.Tammy Abraham has carried the weight of the world on his shoulders at times yet 16 goals for club and country in addition to two gongs at the London Football Awards are an impressive return considering the expectations placed upon him.Fikayo Tomori and Reece James have taken significant steps forward but the reason why Mount edges it is because he has proved himself twice in one season. He started so well but around the turn of the year, his form dipped before a real renaissance prior to the current break.It would have been easy to assume he was starting to be found out or fatigue was setting in but Mount has kicked on again. That’s not to be underestimated when you consider he has made 47 appearances for club and country this season. He’s also a great lad to interview, too (as they all are in fairness).

2020-03-20T13: 55: 02.153Z

Pablo asks… Spurs have overtaken Chelsea for revenue, how badly does the club need a new stadium?

Photo: PATottenham’s new stadium arguably puts every English club in the shade, even more recent new-builds, so it does create fresh pressures for Chelsea undoubtedly.There’s nowhere to go with Stamford Bridge in its current form and so what the Blues have in location, they will lose in capacity, corporate income and events. Spurs, Wembley and Emirates Stadium are all preferable locations for major events now and the stadium’s capacity is an issue in pure football terms by comparison.The problem is, it requires fresh commitment from the owner and while Roman Abramovich has shown an admirable willingness to engage in projects such as the club’s fight against antisemitism and helping NHS workers tackling the coronavirus, there is yet to be any indication he will green light the spending required to build a new stadium.

2020-03-20T13: 58: 17.596Z

