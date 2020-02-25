🔥Chelsea ratings: Marcos Alonso and Ross Barkley struggle most as Bayern run riot at Stamford Bridge🔥
Chelsea suffered their heaviest-ever home defeat in the Champions League as Bayern Muncih ran out 3-0 winners.
Simon Collings was in attendance and runs the rule over the Blues’ performance…
Willy Caballero 6
Did well in the first half as he made a number of smart saves to keep it 0-0. Could do nothing about any of the goals.
Cesar Azpilicueta 5
Slipped at the vital time for Bayern’s opener and had a tough night up against the flying Serge Gnabry.
(Action Images via Reuters)
Andreas Christensen 5
Pulled around the pitch by the movement of Robert Lewandowski, who finished the night with two assists and a goal.
Antonio Rudiger 5
Performed the best out of Chelsea’s three centre-backs but still struggled to deal with Bayern’s pacy attack.
Reece James 5
Showed promise going forward, but in defence he found it difficult to deal with the pace of Alphonso Davies.
(Getty Images)
Jorginho 5
Outshone by Bayern’s Thiago, who ran the game in midfield. Petulantly booked for dissent and will now miss the second leg in Germany.
Mateo Kovacic 6
Chelsea’s best player on a frustrating night. Showed creativity going forward and was the only man who looked like unlocking Bayern.
Marcos Alonso 3
Carried a threat going forward and almost scored in the first half, but then was sent off for catching Lewandowski with a stray elbow.
(AP)
Ross Barkley 4
A disappointing game for him on his first Champions League start. Never really influenced the match and was hooked just after an hour.
Mason Mount 5
Like the rest of the Chelsea attack he had a difficult and off night. Did close go with an effort during the first half.
Olivier Giroud 5
Struggled all night against Jerome Boateng, who bulled him off the ball more than once. Came off after 60 minutes.
(AP)
Substitutes
Tammy Abraham 5
Left out of the starting XI for Giroud and didn’t look sharp when he came on. Only just coming back from injury.
Willian: 5
Looked bright when he came on and tried to make a difference, but couldn’t find a way through Bayern’s defence.
Pedro: 6
Carried a threat when he came on and fired one cross in that could easily have been tapped home.