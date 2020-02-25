🔥Chelsea ratings: Marcos Alonso and Ross Barkley struggle most as Bayern run riot at Stamford Bridge🔥

Chelsea suffered their heaviest-ever home defeat in the Champions League as Bayern Muncih ran out 3-0 winners.

Simon Collings was in attendance and runs the rule over the Blues’ performance…

Willy Caballero 6

Did well in the first half as he made a number of smart saves to keep it 0-0. Could do nothing about any of the goals.

Cesar Azpilicueta ​5

Slipped at the vital time for Bayern’s opener and had a tough night up against the flying Serge Gnabry.

Andreas Christensen 5

Pulled around the pitch by the movement of Robert Lewandowski, who finished the night with two assists and a goal.

Antonio Rudiger 5

Performed the best out of Chelsea’s three centre-backs but still struggled to deal with Bayern’s pacy attack.

Reece James 5

Showed promise going forward, but in defence he found it difficult to deal with the pace of Alphonso Davies.

Jorginho 5

Outshone by Bayern’s Thiago, who ran the game in midfield. Petulantly booked for dissent and will now miss the second leg in Germany.

Mateo Kovacic 6

Chelsea’s best player on a frustrating night. Showed creativity going forward and was the only man who looked like unlocking Bayern.

Marcos Alonso 3

Carried a threat going forward and almost scored in the first half, but then was sent off for catching Lewandowski with a stray elbow.

Ross Barkley 4

A disappointing game for him on his first Champions League start. Never really influenced the match and was hooked just after an hour.

Mason Mount 5

Like the rest of the Chelsea attack he had a difficult and off night. Did close go with an effort during the first half.

Olivier Giroud 5

Struggled all night against Jerome Boateng, who bulled him off the ball more than once. Came off after 60 minutes.

Substitutes

Tammy Abraham 5

Left out of the starting XI for Giroud and didn’t look sharp when he came on. Only just coming back from injury.

Willian: 5

Looked bright when he came on and tried to make a difference, but couldn’t find a way through Bayern’s defence.

Pedro: 6

Carried a threat when he came on and fired one cross in that could easily have been tapped home.