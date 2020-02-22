🔥Chelsea ratings: Giroud and Barkley repay Lampard's faith with standout displays against Tottenham🔥

Chelsea took advantage in the race for at top four finish with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Jack Rosser was in attendance and runs the rule over the Blues’ performance…

Willy Caballero 5/10

A nice stop from Lucas early on but almost had Chelsea in trouble when caught out by a heavy touch from Japhet Tanganga and was too slow to react to the deflection off Rudiger for Lamela’s goal.

Cesar Azpilicueta 7/10

Reliable as always. The Chelsea captain has played almost everywhere across the back line for Frank Lampard this season and impresses each and every time.

Andreas Christensen 6/10

Largely untroubled all afternoon. The Chelsea back three didn’t face too much from Spurs but helped keep the Blues in control on the ball.

Antonio Rudiger 6/10

Should have done better with Lamela’s effort which saw him score an own goal, but largely a decent performance.

Reece James 7/10

Another strong showing from the full-back. As ever an menace going forward down the right, didn’t have to do too much on the defensive side.

Jorginho 7/10

Chelsea’s conductor in the middle. Kept everyone on their toes and played a superb ball to get the move for the first goal going.

Mateo Kovacic 7/10

Kovacic has been one of Lampard’s most consistent performers and put on another good show. Both he and Mount dominating in midfield.

Marcos Alonso 8/10

The Spaniard loves this fixture, did well down the left and a brilliant strike across Lloris to cap a fine move for Chelsea’s second

Ross Barkley 7/10

A rare start in the Premier League for Barkley and a good display to go with it, nice sharp assist for Alonso.

Mason Mount 8/10

Revived after the winter break, Mount is looking back to his best once more. He was at it from the off and linked well with Giroud.

Olivier Giroud 8/10

Quite a moment for the Frenchman opening the scoring with a fine finish. Brought the best out of those around him too.

Substitutes

Tammy Abraham 6/10

Looked lively returning from injury and perhaps should have had a goal from close range when latching onto Reece James’s cross.