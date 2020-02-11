🔥Chelsea promote Billy Gilmour permanently to first-team squad🔥

Billy Gilmour has realised a dream at Chelsea having been promoted to the first team on a permanent basis by Frank Lampard.

Gilmour has confirmed that – as of this week following the club’s winter break – he is now a fully-fledged member of the first team in west London.

The midfielder made his Chelsea debut as a late substitute against Sheffield United in September and was handed a first start weeks later for the 7-1 Carabao Cup win over Grimsby in which the diminutive Scotsman shone.

Since then the 18-year-old has been limited in terms of first-team exposure in comparison to the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James – but Lampard clearly sees Gilmour as the creme of the next crop.

“It’s a massive moment for me and I’m really happy,” Gilmour told the club website of his promotion.

“I went with the squad to Leicester and even though I wasn’t involved, the gaffer pulled me afterwards to tell me that after the winter break I’d be with the first-team permanently.

“It’s a dream come true for me. It’s the first big step I think, moving into the first-team dressing room at a club like Chelsea. It’s massive for me.

“Knowing that the manager has such faith in you is massive, it gives me so much confidence when I step onto the field. It’s really good knowing that he trusts in you and likes the way you play, and I think that’s the same for everyone here.

“Age isn’t really an issue here. The gaffer has shown that if you work hard and perform well, then you will get opportunities. Hopefully I can keep pushing on and work hard every day in training.”

Chelsea return from their winter break when they host Manchester United – against whom Gilmour played 70 minutes in the Carabao Cup tie last year – on Monday night.