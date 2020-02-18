chelsea-player-ratings:-michy-batshuayi-flops-as-manchester-united-blunt-blues-defence

For the third time this season, Chelsea were beaten by Manchester United.

Twice the hosts saw goals ruled out by VAR as Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire scored headers for a huge win in the race for Champions League football.

Jack Rosser was at Stamford Bridge to give his assessment of Chelsea’s performance….

Willy Caballero: 6

A bold call from Frank Lampard to persist with the 38-year-old, wasn’t at fault for either goal but will be interesting to see if he remains.

Reece James: 6

Purposeful going forward and solid enough at the back. Too few of those crosses which can be so hard to handle for opposing defenders.

Andreas Christensen: 5

Far too soft in defending the opener, so easily beaten by Anthony Martial. Replaced at half-time due to injury.

Antonio Rudiger: 5

Limp effort to stop Harry Maguire for Manchester United’s second goal and didn’t move the ball quick enough in possession.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Covering adeptly as a makeshift left-back, but being right footed often slows the attack down having to cut inside to cross.

Jorginho: 6

Saw a lot of the ball and linked well with Kovacic at times but could not find that crucial ball often enough.

N’Golo Kante: n/a

Forced off injured after 10 minutes.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Ran United ragged early on and persisted with trying to drive the Blues forward but faded in the second half.

Pedro: 6

Laid on a couple of good chances that, with a better finisher on the end would have earned him an assist or two.

Willian: 5

A hopeful first half effort aside the Brazilian offered precious little going forward.

Michy Batshuayi: 4

Wasted a golden chance to prove Frank Lampard he was right not to sign a striker in January. Tammy Abraham is needed back rather urgently.

Subs

Mason Mount, 6: Showed far more energy than in the weeks before the winter break, hopefully a sign he is on his way back to finding his form once more.

Kurt Zouma, 6: Was stronger at the back than Christensen, could well earn his place back in Lampard’s plans.

Olivier Giroud, 6: Offered far more of a threat when introduced for Batshuayi and was unfortunate to see his first League goal of the season chalked off

