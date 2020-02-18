🔥Chelsea player ratings: Michy Batshuayi flops as Manchester United blunt Blues defence🔥

For the third time this season, Chelsea were beaten by Manchester United.

Twice the hosts saw goals ruled out by VAR as Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire scored headers for a huge win in the race for Champions League football.

Jack Rosser was at Stamford Bridge to give his assessment of Chelsea’s performance….

Willy Caballero: 6

A bold call from Frank Lampard to persist with the 38-year-old, wasn’t at fault for either goal but will be interesting to see if he remains.

Reece James: 6

Purposeful going forward and solid enough at the back. Too few of those crosses which can be so hard to handle for opposing defenders.

(PA)

Andreas Christensen: 5

Far too soft in defending the opener, so easily beaten by Anthony Martial. Replaced at half-time due to injury.

Antonio Rudiger: 5

Limp effort to stop Harry Maguire for Manchester United’s second goal and didn’t move the ball quick enough in possession.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Covering adeptly as a makeshift left-back, but being right footed often slows the attack down having to cut inside to cross.

(REUTERS)

Jorginho: 6

Saw a lot of the ball and linked well with Kovacic at times but could not find that crucial ball often enough.

N’Golo Kante: n/a

Forced off injured after 10 minutes.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Ran United ragged early on and persisted with trying to drive the Blues forward but faded in the second half.

(REUTERS)

Pedro: 6

Laid on a couple of good chances that, with a better finisher on the end would have earned him an assist or two.

Willian: 5

A hopeful first half effort aside the Brazilian offered precious little going forward.

Michy Batshuayi: 4

Wasted a golden chance to prove Frank Lampard he was right not to sign a striker in January. Tammy Abraham is needed back rather urgently.

(REUTERS)

Subs

Mason Mount, 6: Showed far more energy than in the weeks before the winter break, hopefully a sign he is on his way back to finding his form once more.

Kurt Zouma, 6: Was stronger at the back than Christensen, could well earn his place back in Lampard’s plans.

Olivier Giroud, 6: Offered far more of a threat when introduced for Batshuayi and was unfortunate to see his first League goal of the season chalked off