🔥Chelsea player ratings: Michy Batshuayi flops as Manchester United blunt Blues defence🔥
For the third time this season, Chelsea were beaten by Manchester United.
Twice the hosts saw goals ruled out by VAR as Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire scored headers for a huge win in the race for Champions League football.
Jack Rosser was at Stamford Bridge to give his assessment of Chelsea’s performance….
Willy Caballero: 6
A bold call from Frank Lampard to persist with the 38-year-old, wasn’t at fault for either goal but will be interesting to see if he remains.
Reece James: 6
Purposeful going forward and solid enough at the back. Too few of those crosses which can be so hard to handle for opposing defenders.
(PA)
Andreas Christensen: 5
Far too soft in defending the opener, so easily beaten by Anthony Martial. Replaced at half-time due to injury.
Antonio Rudiger: 5
Limp effort to stop Harry Maguire for Manchester United’s second goal and didn’t move the ball quick enough in possession.
Cesar Azpilicueta: 6
Covering adeptly as a makeshift left-back, but being right footed often slows the attack down having to cut inside to cross.
(REUTERS)
Jorginho: 6
Saw a lot of the ball and linked well with Kovacic at times but could not find that crucial ball often enough.
N’Golo Kante: n/a
Forced off injured after 10 minutes.
Mateo Kovacic: 6
Ran United ragged early on and persisted with trying to drive the Blues forward but faded in the second half.
(REUTERS)
Pedro: 6
Laid on a couple of good chances that, with a better finisher on the end would have earned him an assist or two.
Willian: 5
A hopeful first half effort aside the Brazilian offered precious little going forward.
Michy Batshuayi: 4
Wasted a golden chance to prove Frank Lampard he was right not to sign a striker in January. Tammy Abraham is needed back rather urgently.
(REUTERS)
Subs
Mason Mount, 6: Showed far more energy than in the weeks before the winter break, hopefully a sign he is on his way back to finding his form once more.
Kurt Zouma, 6: Was stronger at the back than Christensen, could well earn his place back in Lampard’s plans.
Olivier Giroud, 6: Offered far more of a threat when introduced for Batshuayi and was unfortunate to see his first League goal of the season chalked off