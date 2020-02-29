🔥Chelsea player ratings: Fikayo Tomori and Jorginho struggle against Bournemouth as Marcos Alonso stars🔥

Chelsea’s hopes of a top-four Premier League finish took a hit as they could only claim a late draw at struggling Bournemouth on Saturday.

Alonso gave the hosts a half-time lead at the Vitality Stadium, only for Jefferson Lerma and Joshua King to strike twice in three minutes after the interval.

Spaniard Alonso rescued a share of the spoils with a header five minutes from time, leaving the Blues only four points ahead of Manchester United – who play on Sunday – in fourth.

Simon Collings was on the south coast to cast an eye over the performances of Frank Lampard’s men…

Willy Caballero 7

Making a good impression: Willy Caballero (Getty Images)

Made good saves early on to keep Chelsea in it and then could do nothing to stop Bournemouth’s goals.

Cesar Azpilicueta 6

Performed the best of the players in Chelsea’s back three. Filled in at centre-back in a back four for the final 25 minutes, too.

Andreas Christensen 5

Was good in the first half but then struggled after the break. Out-jumped by Lerma for the equaliser. Booked later on.

Fikayo Tomori 5

Started slowly and, while he improved before half-time, got exposed in the second half as Bournemouth opened Chelsea up.

Reece James 6

Assist: Reece James (Getty Images)

Had good moments when going forward and it was his cross that provided Chelsea’s opening goal in the first half.

Jorginho 5

Didn’t run the game from midfield as he usually does. Booked and will now miss Chelsea’s next two League games.

Mateo Kovacic 7

Another solid display from a player who is consistently one of Chelsea’s best performers each week.

Marcos Alonso 8

At the double: Marcos Alonso rescues a point for Chelsea (AFP via Getty Images)

Another two goals to add to his one against Tottenham last week. Got forward time and time again and looked bright.

Pedro 7

Handed a rare start and looked bright at times. Linked up well with Olivier Giroud and didn’t stop running all game.

Olivier Giroud 6

Worked hard up front to act as a focal point. Grabbed an assist when his audacious flick hit the crossbar and rebounded to Alonso.

Mason Mount 6

Had a few nice touches but was quiet overall. Struggling to recapture the form he enjoyed earlier in the season.

Subs

Willian (on ’64) 6

Provided his usual trickery and skill when he came on. A strong cameo appearance.

Ross Barkley (on ’64) 5

Neat and tidy when brought on, but failed to make the decisive impact needed.

Michy Batshuayi (on ’72): 6

Denied: Substitute Michy Batshuayi (AFP via Getty Images)

Bright and lively when he came on. Found the back of the net but it was ruled out for offside.