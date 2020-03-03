🔥Chelsea player ratings: Billy Gilmour dominates Liverpool's midfield as Kepa stakes his claim in FA Cup win🔥
Chelsea produced arguably their best display of the season to comfortably beat Liverpool and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Jack Rosser was at Stamford Bridge to run the rule over Frank Lampard’s side…
Kepa Arrizabalaga 7
Back in the side after six games on the bench and made quite the case for a full time recall
Cesar Azpilicueta 7
Kept Origi and Robertson quiet down the left throughout, more defensively dependable than Reece James.
(AFP via Getty Images)
Antonio Rudiger 6
Kept things composed at the back as a frenetic game unfolded in front of the Blues defence.
Kurt Zouma 7
Minamino hardly had a say in the game thanks to good work from Chelsea’s back two, a reassuring display.
Marcos Alonso 6
Less of a threat going forward when in a back four instead of at wing-back but continues his remarkable return.
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Mateo Kovacic 6
Injury to the midfielder will be a huge blow to Lampard, looked to drive Chelsea forward before being forced off.
Billy Gilmour 9
A stellar display for the youngster on the biggest stage of his career, not at all overawed by the occasion.
Ross Barkley 8
Another impressive display from the former Everton man, stunning run and strike for his goal.
(Getty Images)
Willian 7
Could have had more than the one goal and was a constant threat before injury ended his night.
Pedro 5
Made some important tackles when tracking back but so wasteful going forward.
Olivier Giroud 7
Lead the line well again, would have had a goal if it was not for a fine Adrian save.
(Action Images via Reuters)
Substitutes
Mason Mount, 7: Continues to look revived following the winter break, made some nice runs from midfield.
Jorginho, 7: As always a commanding presence in midfield, will be a big miss to Lampard over the next two league games.
Reece James, N/A