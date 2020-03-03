🔥Chelsea player ratings: Billy Gilmour dominates Liverpool's midfield as Kepa stakes his claim in FA Cup win🔥

Chelsea produced arguably their best display of the season to comfortably beat Liverpool and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Jack Rosser was at Stamford Bridge to run the rule over Frank Lampard’s side…

Kepa Arrizabalaga 7

Back in the side after six games on the bench and made quite the case for a full time recall

Cesar Azpilicueta 7

Kept Origi and Robertson quiet down the left throughout, more defensively dependable than Reece James.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Antonio Rudiger 6

Kept things composed at the back as a frenetic game unfolded in front of the Blues defence.

Kurt Zouma 7

Minamino hardly had a say in the game thanks to good work from Chelsea’s back two, a reassuring display.

Marcos Alonso 6

Less of a threat going forward when in a back four instead of at wing-back but continues his remarkable return.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Mateo Kovacic 6

Injury to the midfielder will be a huge blow to Lampard, looked to drive Chelsea forward before being forced off.

Billy Gilmour 9

A stellar display for the youngster on the biggest stage of his career, not at all overawed by the occasion.

Ross Barkley 8

Another impressive display from the former Everton man, stunning run and strike for his goal.

(Getty Images)

Willian 7

Could have had more than the one goal and was a constant threat before injury ended his night.

Pedro 5

Made some important tackles when tracking back but so wasteful going forward.

Olivier Giroud 7

Lead the line well again, would have had a goal if it was not for a fine Adrian save.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Substitutes

Mason Mount, 7: Continues to look revived following the winter break, made some nice runs from midfield.

Jorginho, 7: As always a commanding presence in midfield, will be a big miss to Lampard over the next two league games.

Reece James, N/A