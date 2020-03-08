🔥Chelsea player ratings: Billy Gilmour dominates Everton midfield as Willian shines in attack🔥

Chelsea produced among their most dominant performance of the growing season as Everton were put to the sword in a 4-0 thrashing at Stamford Bridge.

James Olley was at Stamford Bridge to perform the eliminate Frank Lampard’s side…

Kepa Arrizabalaga 7

Had little to accomplish as Everton managed just one single shot on target all afternoon. Clean sheet on first Premier League appearance since January 21 can help his revival.

Cesar Azpilicueta 7

Helped keep Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison quiet in a good display. Didn’t try anything risky in possession but fed the midfielders quickly to greatly help Chelea impose themselves.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Antonio Rudiger 7

Spent the majority of the afternoon marking Calvert-Lewin and conclusively won that battle, although Everton forward was largely starved of service even.

Kurt Zouma 6

Fortunate to flee with a first-half error as Calvert-Lewin shot wide but in a position to like a serene second half. Booked on for a foul on Richarlison late.

Marcus Alonso 7

Not just one of his more marauding displays and didn’t always make a good choice in possession but defensively sound.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Ross Barkley 8

Produced a pleasant first-time through-ball for Pedro to double Chelsea’s lead and was very efficient on your golf ball regardless of the catcalls from supporters of his former club.

Billy Gilmour 9

First Premier League start but took everything in his stride, losing possession and helping Chelsea dominate in midfield rarely. Looked equally effective when pushed right into a more complex position through the second half.

Mason Mount 8

Took his goal superbly, spinning super fast upon collecting Pedro’s pass and firing a right-foot shot past Pickford. Slight injury concern forced him off on the full hour mark.

(Getty Images)

Willian 9

Afforded time and energy to pick his spot but did so superbly to score Chelsea’s third, either relative side of providing two assists. One of is own best outings for quite a while.

Olivier Giroud 7

Linked play along with his typical intelligence and found the web with a good close-range finish for only his second League goal of the growing season.

Pedro 8

Found Mount in space for the opening goal before racing clear to score himself in an excellent opening spell. Lost the ball several times but

(AP)

Substitutes

Reece James, 7: Tried within an experimental midfield position, freeing up Gilmour to go further forward. Did to suggest it might be worth persevering with enough.

Faustino Anjorin, 5: Fired a 30-yard shot in to the Thames seconds after coming on before wasting a golden possiblity to score from Gilmour’s pass with much touch.

Armando Broja, N/A: Came on late for his first-team debut.