🔥Chelsea offered chance to sign Krzysztof Piatek before transfer deadline🔥

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign AC Milan ace Krzysztof Piatek.

Frank Lampard has been looking to ease the pressure on young striker Tammy Abraham this January and Edinson Cavani has been heavily linked with the Blues in recent weeks.

However, the Paris Saint-Germain forward is holding out for a move to Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have been forced to search elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

According to The Independent, Piatek has emerged as a potential option for both Chelsea and Tottenham this winter, with AC Milan keen to cash in on the 24-year-old.

Piatek’s representatives are also attempting to secure a move for the 24-year-old before the transfer deadline.

While Chelsea would be interested in a loan deal for Piatek, the report claims Milan are only considering a permanent move for the striker.

Piatek has struggled to live up to expectations following his €35million (£29.5m) switch from Genoa last January.

The Pole has scored just five goals in all competitions this season and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s arrival at the San Siro has cast serious doubt over his future.

Lampard admitted his squad needed strengthening following Chelsea’s FA Cup victory over Hull City at the weekend.

‘There is no movement to speak of now,’ the Chelsea manager told BT Sport.

‘We got a punishment in the summer and it is meant to hurt you. We lost one of the biggest players in our history in Eden Hazard. That is the situation.

‘My job is to work every day on the training ground to make the players better. The other part is looking at how we can move forward by bringing in players.

‘We lost ground last summer and we need to make moves now to take us forward.

‘I have a strong feeling of where we can improve personnel-wise to take us forward.

‘So for me it’s clear. The money of it is not my job but I have to be honest and truthful. Short-term recruitment is something we have to get right.’

