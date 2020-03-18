🔥Chelsea offer use of Stamford Bridge hotel to NHS workers fighting coronavirus pandemic🔥

Chelsea have offered full use of Stamford Bridge’s Millennium Hotel to NHS workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative, put forward by Blues owner Roman Abramovich, will see staff given accommodation free of charge, with Abramovich himself covering the costs.

The offer, which has been accepted by the NHS, will be aimed at staff working in hospitals in north-west London fighting the virus on the frontline and will initially last for two months, though that could be extended.

A Chelsea statement said: “Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes. Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time.

“The number of rooms utilised will depend on demand but potentially all the rooms in the Millennium Hotel could be given over for this purpose. No staff showing symptoms will use the hotel.”

Chelsea have already been directly affected by the outbreak, with first-team star Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive for the virus. Football in England is currently suspended until April 3 at the earliest, though it looks likely the shutdown will last considerably longer.