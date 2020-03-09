🔥Chelsea news this week: Squad going from strength to strength as Frank Lampard lands two impressive wins🔥

Having been under increasing pressure in the Stamford Bridge dugout since the turn of the year, the last week will have done wonders for Frank Lampard.

The 41-year-old has claimed the scalps of two of the most highly acclaimed managers in world football in Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti with commanding displays over Liverpool and Everton, having defeated Jose Mourinho and Tottenham at the start of the month.

Add into the mix that Lampard has seen his squad significantly reduced by injury and suspension and the feat becomes all the more impressive.

The breakthrough performances of 18-year-old Billy Gilmour, looking well beyond his years on the pitch, and the increasingly impressive displays of a resurgent Ross Barkley have aided Lampard’s injury woes, but now comes a week in which he will hope to get one or two back.

It was fortunate that Brazilian winger Willian recovered swiftly from an Achilles injury sustained against Liverpool to torment their Everton on Sunday, and Lampard will be hopeful that Mateo Kovacic can do the same this week.

Meanwhile, early last week the Chelsea boss added that he hoped both Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic, that latter having been missing since New Year’s Day with a rather complicated issue, could make their returns sooner rather than later.

Chelsea squad 2019-20 | Injuries, contracts and squad numbers

Abraham told Standard Sport last week that he would be back in time for England’s March internationals and he will be keen to get some game time with Chelsea under his belt before heading off with the Three Lions.

His return is more likely than Pulisic’s this week, with the American – alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek – short of match fitness.

The exuberance and energy in Chelsea’s last two performances have given great hope ahead of the Premier League run in, a few returning from injury could ensure they continue.