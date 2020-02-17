🔥Chelsea news this week: Frank Lampard's young guns look to meet challenge posed by Hakim Ziyech deal🔥

Chelsea’s youngsters have two tantalising chances to prove their worth after the Blues announced the first signing of the Frank Lampard era over the winter break.

Moroccan Hakim Ziyech will arrive from Ajax this summer to add that dose of spark and creativity Lampard feels his team have been lacking so far this season.

The Blues boss warned the likes of Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham over the weekend that facing competition from big-money arrivals is merely part of life as a Chelsea player.

You either meet the challenge or fall by the wayside.

They will not face direct competition for their roles until the start of next season, but there is no better place to make your case as a Chelsea player than under the lights at Stamford Bridge against Manchester United.

Monday night’s visitors may not be at the same level they were when Lampard was battling in midfield, but with Champions League football at stake for next season, now is the time to make your mark.

Do it against Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham side again on Saturday and Ziyech – who will no doubt keep a keen eye on his future team-mates between now and the end of the season – will know he has a task on his hands to hold down a regular spot.

Hakim Ziyech will arrive at Stamford Bridge from Ajax in the summer (Getty Images)

Mount and Abraham in particular enjoyed outstanding starts to the campaign, but recent dips due to injury and fatigue have raised questions over their ability to perform consistently at a young age.

This coming week offers the perfect platform to deliver their riposte.