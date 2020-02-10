🔥Chelsea news this week: Frank Lampard begins match plans for Tottenham, Manchester United and Bayern Munich🔥

Chelsea’s players have returned to training today ahead of a week which could define their season.

Get things right at Cobham this week, find that spark once more, and talk of the Blues being underdogs for the top four will fade dramatically.

In the weeks before the winter break, Frank Lampard saw a very different side to the one which had excelled and excited during the first half of the season.

The rigours of a Premier League season were starting to catch up on his young squad, Mason Mount – so influential earlier in the campaign – had faded while niggling injuries slowed the form of Tammy Abraham and N’Golo Kante.

Coming out of the break the Blues face a vital run of fixtures domestically and in Europe. Manchester United (six points behind) visit on Monday night before Jose Mourinho makes his return to Stamford Bridge with Tottenham (four points behind), two games which could tighten or all but end the race four fourth place. While they were refreshing and relaxing before heading back into Cobham this morning, Chelsea will have watched on as Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United moved to within two points of the Champions League places with their win over Bournemouth.

After two crucial races for a place in next season’s Champions League, focus switches to the knockout rounds of this year’s competition as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich arrive in west London for the first leg of their last 16 tie.

A week to rest up and refocus – as well as work to get Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek back fit and firing – should help Chelsea rediscover their edge and kick-on ahead of the Premier League run-in.