Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour reveals Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta as his biggest footballing inspiration.

The 18-year-old has burst into the Chelsea team in recent weeks, winning back-to-back man of the match awards against Liverpool and Everton.

Manager Frank Lampard has described the midfielder’s performances as “incredible”, with calls from many for the Scot to be given a call-up to the senior national team.

Gilmour has since been called once again to the U21 side, although that doesn’t necessarily rule him out of Scotland’s crucial Euro 2020 semi-final qualifier against Israel on March 26.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Gilmour was asked who is footballing inspiration was. He replied: “It was always [Andres] Iniesta. I just loved the way he played, how he got the ball, passing the ball.”

Gilmour has received widespread praise after back-to-back man of the match performances (AFP via Getty Images)

Gilmour also revealed that he never expected to be playing with Chelsea’s first team this season, let alone starring.

“No I never expected it at all,” he said. “I thought I was going to be in the U23s all season, but I went with the first team in pre-season and did really well.

“We came back and I was training with them a lot, and then the gaffer put me in the squad for the Sheffield [United] game. I was buzzing!”

Gilmour’s confidence, but particularly his balance of flair, passing and tackling ability, has impressed since breaking into the team.

Asked to describe his game, he said: “I like to get on the ball, drop deep a lot and create play. I’ve always been told to work hard and everything else will fall in place.”