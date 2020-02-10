🔥Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher focused on winning first-team role at Stamford Bridge🔥

Conor Gallagher is thriving in the Championship this season but remains focused on proving to everyone at Chelsea that he is capable of shining in west London.

The Blues midfielder – who has been with the club since the age of eight – has notched six goals and five assists across spells with Charlton and now Swansea so far this season.

With Frank Lampard championing the academy prospects in the first team back at Stamford Bridge, Gallagher is giving his all to prove he is worth the gamble when he returns to the club this summer.

“I don’t like aiming too high right now, I keep things realistic,” Gallagher told the club website.

“Chelsea have supported me a lot since I’ve been out on loan.

“The most important thing this season is to prove myself, prove to Chelsea that I am good enough to play there. My dream is to play for Chelsea, it is the club I have loved since I was a little boy. I’m willing to do whatever I can to work as hard as possible to achieve that.

“It will make my family so proud, make me proud of myself so I am looking forward to working hard and seeing if I can achieve that.”

His move to Charlton for the first half of the season under Lee Bowyer’s side was Gallagher’s first time playing away from the comforts of Chelsea’s youth setup.

The 20-year-old was initially daunted by the prospect of dropping to the Championship.

His full debut brought a first goal, against Stoke after which he settled quickly and became a vital member of Bowyer’s squad.

“The hardest thing about leaving Chelsea was the fact I won’t be seeing all the boys I’ve played with since I was young.

“The first day I had to go to Charlton, it was a little daunting going on loan because it’s not what I’m used to,” Conor recalls. “I have been used to driving into Cobham every day for so many years.

“Walking into the dressing room there, it was loud! There was a lot of people I didn’t know but you soon settle in and hearing the crowd chanting when you’re in the tunnel is so exciting.”

After impressing in south London, Chelsea opted to recall Gallagher last month and after a brief training sessions with the first team he was sent to Swansea to join up with fellow academy prospect Marc Guehi and former England U17 manager Steve Cooper with whom he won the World Cup in 2017.