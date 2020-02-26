🔥Chelsea let down by older guard against Bayern Munich and Frank Lampard knows overhaul is needed🔥

It has long been argued that Chelsea’s chances of success this season hinge on the continuing development of the club’s younger players, but in his hour of need against Bayern Munich, Frank Lampard was let down by the older guard.

Bayern are a better, more settled and polished team by any measure, eventually moving through the gears here to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals barring a miracle in the second leg.

The Blues had to be at their best to stand a fighting chance, banishing the mixture of porousness and wastefulness that have undermined their efforts at both ends of the pitch on so many occasions.

They managed to rid themselves of neither, strangled by Bayern’s intense pressing, flummoxed by the inventive movement of Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski.

N’Golo Kante’s absence was always going to make this a harder task, but Chelsea were not undone by their emerging youngsters faltering under pressure — Reece James and Mason Mount were, in fact, two of the Blues’ better performers on the night.

Instead, Olivier Giroud was bullied out of the game by Jerome Boateng. Cesar Azpilicueta’s slip was unfortunate but he struggled against Lewandowski all night and could not live with Alphonso Davies’s ferocious speed, which simultaneously forced James back from areas where he could deliver crosses.

Thiago Alcantara dictated play in a manner Jorginho could not, while Mateo Kovacic, Chelsea’s best player, receded in influence particularly in a second half where the home side lost their heads.

Jorginho started that chain of events with an utterly ridiculous yellow card which ruled him out of next month’s return tie.

Bayern emerged after half-time with a renewed sense of purpose, following an opening 45 minutes in which Muller hit the bar, but Joshua Kimmich was required to stop Kovacic launching a counter-attack.

Referee Clement Turpin rightly awarded a free-kick, but the lack of a yellow card seemed to trigger Jorginho into a vociferous complaint, even putting his hands on the French official at one point to earn a booking of his own.

Olivier Giroud was bullied out of the game (AP)

It was a senseless act and the catalyst for a five-minute period which ended with Chelsea 2-0 down and in dire straits. Gnabry took both goals with aplomb, Lewandowski going from provider to scorer as he added a late third after stunning, Gareth Bale-like work from Davies scampering down the left.

Marcus Alonso was then sent off for putting an arm across Lewandowski — upgraded from a booking upon VAR review — to bookend a half in which Chelsea lost their discipline and almost certainly the tie.

They have now lost eight home games in all competitions this season, the highest tally since 1986, yet the fans that had not already headed for the exits sang Lampard’s name in the final throes of a chastening evening.

Any other manager at a club renowned for its ruthlessness would be in serious trouble, but Lampard retains great support, due to both his iconic status as a player but also the difficult hand he was dealt upon returning to Stamford Bridge as head coach.

This summer promises a significant overhaul, one which has already begun with the signing of Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech. Willian and Pedro are both out of contract, but there may be one or two other established names fearing the worst, given how badly Chelsea were outclassed.

Lampard’s decision to name the same starting line-up just three days after a high-octane victory over Tottenham had some logic on paper, but less in practice.

Yet, each time he has needed a result in the Champions League, the 41-year-old has tended to lean on older heads and a 3-0 home defeat may well have him questioning whether new foundations must be laid in a team that has not won a knockout tie in this competition for six years.

“When you have an eye-opener like last night, the only answer — young or old — is to look at it and go, ‘I’m not going to look at any part of it apart from myself, who I was against, who my direct competitor was, how did I play against them?’” said Lampard.

“I think there were a couple of performances in our team, namely Kovacic, who played with a personality and a quality that makes you go, ‘Okay, he can play in virtually any team at that level’.

“Other than that, we need to say last night wasn’t a night where we showed that. That’s just an individual taking responsibility.”

Match Analysis: Chelsea 0 -3 Bayern Munich

Lampard’s suggested introspection will be difficult for almost all of those involved. He spoke of a need to play with pride in Munich when they begin the near-impossible task of trying to overhaul this deficit; the magnitude of the task underlined by the fact no team has ever done so in Champions League history after losing the first leg at home.

However, there may well be more than pride at stake. Some may be playing for their futures in the coming weeks, too.