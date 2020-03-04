🔥Chelsea knock Liverpool out of FA Cup – LIVE! Latest news and result reaction🔥

Sport

In Pictures | Chelsea vs Liverpool | 03/03/2020

Liverpool were sent crashing out of the FA Cup as Chelsea secured an impressive 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge to reach the quarter-finals.

An error from Adrian saw the Liverpool goalkeeper spill a Willian shot into the corner of his net to hand Chelsea a 1-0 lead at half-time, while Ross Barkley’s fizzing effort after the break sealed a deserved victory for Frank Lampard’s Blues.

The result ends Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of a treble-winning season, while Chelsea will be looking to keep their fine cup run going as Lampard looks to win his first silverware as Chelsea boss.

2020-03-03T21: 58: 53.963Z

Frank Lampard has been waxing lyrical about young Billy Gilmour, too.“What an incredible performance for a young player against the best team,” he told the BBC. “Things are happening quickly around you and he’s a calm head.“He’s a throwback to the days of midfielders that I grew up with. People might look at him and see that he’s quite slight in his way but he’s massive in his personality.”

2020-03-03T21: 44: 50.713Z

Chelsea goalscorer Ross Barkley has been speaking to the BBC…“It was a massive result for the lads after two disappointing results, we needed a top performance at home.”On Billy Gilmour – “Today he was brilliant but it’s not a surprise to me, the way he trains every day, I’ve seen it since last season.”On a special goal – “Scoring against Liverpool is massive for me, supporting Everton and playing for Everton, so it’s always a dream.”

2020-03-03T21: 38: 19.243Z

Jack Rosser is at Stamford BridgeThat is a wonderful result and performance for Frank Lampard. He will of course be delighted with a win over Liverpool, but given Chelsea’s recent problems against any opposition he will be even happier with the fact that, having taken the lead, his players held on and doubled the advantage.Restricting this Liverpool side to so few chances, too, is a big bonus for a side who are not famed for their defensive solidity.

2020-03-03T21: 37: 31.130Z

FULL-TIME | Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool |

2020-03-03T21: 36: 27.520Z

90+3 mins: Frank Lampard’s name rings around Stamford Bridge. This will be one of the biggest wins of his reign so far. They’ve been excellent.

2020-03-03T21: 33: 31.110Z

90 mins: A big ovation as Olivier Giroud makes way. He’s been excellent again. Reece James is on for the four minutes that will be added.

2020-03-03T21: 31: 36.330Z

David Lynch, Liverpool correspondent, at Stamford BridgeLiverpool hadn’t been performing particularly badly until going 2-0 down but they’ve been genuinely poor since then. This is a period of the game where you’d expect the Premier League champions elect to be dominating, putting their hosts under huge pressure as they look for a gamechanging goal. Instead, they’ve struggled to string two passes together.

2020-03-03T21: 30: 12.290Z

87 mins: More brilliance from Billy Gilmour, who has had some night. He nutmegs Fabinho (who has not) and threads through Giroud, but Gomez blocks.

2020-03-03T21: 28: 58.610Z

85 mins: Well if Liverpool were to come back here, Chelsea would only have themselves to blame. Mason Mount beats the offside trap and if he just looks to his right can roll it to Giroud for a tap-in, but instead has his head down and blazes over.

2020-03-03T21: 26: 10.046Z

83 mins: More good Chelsea defending, this time Azpilicueta across swiftly to cut out Robertson’s delivery after a lovely pass from Van Dijk. Liverpool running out of time…

2020-03-03T21: 22: 57.630Z

81 mins: Adam Lallana is the man who makes way.

2020-03-03T21: 22: 08.856Z

80 mins: Mo Salah is about to be Liverpool’s final change…

2020-03-03T21: 19: 07.546Z

76 mins: Clear as day. James Milner absolutely scythes Pedro down as he tries to break and into the book he goes.

2020-03-03T21: 17: 34.296Z

74 mins: What a save! Liverpool are absolutely all over the place at the back. Olivier Giroud finds himself pretty much in on goal, with Joe Gomez ending up sprawled on the deck trying to deny him, and the Frenchman sidefoots on the bounce towards the top corner but Adrian flings out a hand to tip it onto the woodwork.

2020-03-03T21: 13: 13.973Z

71 mins: Here is that double change. Divock Origi and Curtis Jones are the men to make way.

2020-03-03T21: 11: 18.323Z

David Lynch, Liverpool correspondent, at Stamford BridgeJames Milner and Roberto Firmino being readied for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp takes a last roll of the dice. The Reds haven’t been poor by any means here but, unlike Chelsea, they haven’t taken their chances – and that’s why they’re heading out of the FA Cup as things stand.

2020-03-03T21: 10: 23.203Z

67 mins: Should be game over! Williams sells Gomez short and Pedro is clean through from halfway. His legs don’t quite go like they used to though and Gomez is rapid, making up great ground, so the Spaniard takes it early and slots straight at Adrian.

2020-03-03T21: 07: 09.936Z

Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool | Ross Barkley 64′ What a goal! Brilliant from Ross Barkley! The England man picks the ball up inside his own half and sets off. Mount can’t keep up to his left but Pedro makes a terrific run to his right and you’re thinking he has to slide him in. Instead, Barkley carries on driving between Gomez and Fabinho (the latter could have brought him down but had just been booked) and crashes a corking effort beyond Adrian.

2020-03-03T21: 05: 36.980Z

62 mins: Off the bar! Everyone thinks it’s going to be the left-foot of Alonso but instead it’s Mount who crashes a terrific hit over the wall and off the top of the woodwork.

2020-03-03T21: 04: 09.640Z

61 mins: Mount and Barkley work a little one-two on the edge of the box and though the latter’s lay-off is a little heavy, Mount gets a toe in first and Fabinho brings him down. Yellow card and a free-kick in a great position.

