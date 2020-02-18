🔥Chelsea injuries mount up as Michy Batshuayi and VAR frustrate Frank Lampard in Man United loss🔥

This match followed a familiar pattern for Chelsea because they continue to be complicit in their own downfall.

Chiefly, they miss too many chances when on top before being caught out by a sucker punch at the other end.

With Tammy Abraham sidelined due to injury, Michy Batshuayi was the culprit, wasting several good opportunities before being replaced by Olivier Giroud for the final 22 minutes.

Giroud still had time to set up Mateo Kovacic with a sublime touch and have a wonderful headed goal ruled out by VAR.

If Abraham fails to recover against Tottenham, Giroud – who nearly went to Tottenham last month – must surely start against Spurs.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Injuries take their toll

N’Golo Kante lasted less than 10 minutes and Andreas Christensen did not emerge for the second half. Both were missed as United secured forged a first-half lead they didn’t really deserve.

Christensen still appeared to be struggling after receiving an accidental blow to the face from Martial when he allowed the Frenchman to run across him and meet Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s 45th-minute cross.

Kovacic was arguably Chelsea’s best player, rising to the challenge of filling the void left by Kante but his absence was still felt – and could be again in a key period with Tottenham and then Bayern Munich to come.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard’s VAR frustrations

Frank Lampard was increasingly incredulous on the touchline at what he viewed as a series of tight calls going against Chelsea.

Harry Maguire was fortunate not to escape a red card for appearing to kick out at Bathsuayi before Willian was booked for diving after going over under a challenge from Bruno Fernandes.

Kurt Zouma had a second-half goal ruled out for offside despite Fred appearing to nudge Cesar Azpilicueta, who then in turn pushed Brandon Williams in the back as the ball came into the box.

That Maguire was on the pitch to head home United’s second added insult to injury.

And things got even worse when Giroud’s brilliant header was ruled out on review because his foot was offside.