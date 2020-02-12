🔥'Chelsea in real trouble': Manchester United striker Odion Ighlao deletes clip of scoring drill🔥

Odion Ighalo is enjoying keeping Manchester United fans updated on his fitness ahead of Monday’s possible debut against Chelsea, even if afterwards he has second thoughts.

Ighalo is yet to link up with his new team-mates on their warm-weather training camp in Spain, with Coronavirus travel restrictions keeping him in Manchester.

The striker posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday of himself dripping with sweat after a workout at the National Taekwondo Centre, a few miles from Old Trafford.

Less than 24 hours later, he posted a video of a some shooting drills in the dark only to delete the footage soon after.

Plenty of fans spotted the footage before it was deleted, flooding Ighalo’s mentions with positive thoughts.

“Chelsea in real trouble here,” wrote one United fan.

Another added: “Ighalo looks like he’s working harder than the rest of the team in Spain. Pitch black sky and Ighalo doing shooting drills, sleep is for the weak.”

“It’s your time to shine brother, shine on,” posted another.