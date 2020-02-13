🔥Chelsea have signed a massive talent in Hakim Ziyech but must handle his ego with care🔥

Frank Lampard has been searching for a missing spark at Chelsea ever since arriving back at Stamford Bridge last July. In Hakim Ziyech, he has certainly found a handful.

Whether the Morocco winger, who will join Chelsea in the summer for a fee of around £37million, proves a nightmare for opponents or for Lampard himself depends a lot on how the Blues manager handles his new signing.

Ziyech proved just how devastating he can be with the ball at his feet during Chelsea’s 4-4 draw with Ajax at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League in November. But his career to date has shown flashes of volatile behaviour that Lampard must be wary of.

In 2018, following a 3-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven which saw Ajax concede the Dutch title to their fierce rivals, Ziyech clashed with his own fans as

they blocked the team coach. There were calls for the winger to never again represent the club and he was targeted by fans during their next game. “I couldn’t watch it, I felt so bad for the youngster,” Dutch legend and now TV analyst Ruud Gullit said after the match.

That was not the first time there has been friction between Ziyech and his former clubs. There have been issues all the way from his first club as a child, ASV Dronten, to SC Heerenveen, whom he joined aged 14, and FC Twente.

At each club, he has sought out the guidance of mentor Aziz Doufikar, the first Moroccan to play in Eredivisie.

Ziyech, the youngest of nine brothers and sisters, lost his father aged 10 to a long-term illness. Growing up before the support of Doufikar, he turned to drinking and smoking, but was put on the path to success thanks to the guidance of the retired midfielder.

He rose through the ranks at Heerenveen before making his Eredivisie debut in 2012. A move in 2014 to Twente followed and it was there where he really began to impress, scoring 34 goals and creating 30 assists in 76 appearances for the club. Since his move to Ajax, no player in Eredivisie has created more chances than Ziyech.

Hakim Ziyech – In Profile

With such talent, though, comes a confidence, an ego which Lampard must handle carefully. The 26-year-old has been known to take criticism poorly.

“He is definitely someone with a strong character, a strong opinion,” says Hein Nooijens, a Dutch journalist at VoetbalPrimeur. “He is quite a proud guy. He is the finest player in his side and he wants to be treated as such. He has had some collisions with [Ajax manager] Erik ten Hag.”

That particular relationship has been tested but did improve over last season and this current campaign, with some help from Ajax’s former assistant ­manager. Ziyech had formed a close relationship with Alfred Schreuder — now manager of German side Hoffenheim — when they worked together at Twente. Schreuder was then reunited with Ziyech at Ajax and helped cool his volatile nature, bringing the best out of him on the pitch.

If Lampard can build a similar relationship with Ziyech, he will have quite a talent on his hands.

“If Lampard trusts Ziyech 100 per cent, if Ziyech feels like Lampard regards him as one of the most important players in the squad, there won’t be a struggle with them,” said Nooijens.

Replacing Eden Hazard has been Chelsea’s task since last summer and while Ziyech has posted staggering numbers for goals, assists and chances, he has a different style to the Belgian.

He is confident on the ball, but instead of looking to fly past opponents at every opportunity, he will often elect to cut inside and play a ball few others on the pitch would even consider.

Best deployed on the right, but also more than capable in a No10 role, Ziyech has often been compared to former Ajax and Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen at his peak.

Ziyech has followed a somewhat troubled path to this point, but at the heart of his story is a player who grew up playing on the streets who is in it for the fun of the game. If Lampard can find and nourish that side, Ziyech could be a real hit at Stamford Bridge.