🔥Chelsea have gone toe-to-toe with Liverpool this season, now they must land knockout blow🔥

It would be a stretch to suggest that Liverpool have brought out the best in Chelsea this season, but their two previous meetings provided some of the promise Frank Lampard believes he has built on since.

Lampard’s second competitive game in charge pitted the Blues against the European champions at August’s Uefa Super Cup Final in Istanbul, a daunting prospect in theory but one Chelsea rose to in practice, only falling short following a penalty shoot-out.

Five-and-a-half weeks later, the teams faced off again at Stamford Bridge and although Jurgen Klopp’s side emerged 2-1 winners, Lampard and his players were applauded off the pitch by the home supporters in such a heartwarming manner that he still occasionally references it now.

These two long-time adversaries were separated by 10 points then, a gap that has grown since to 34, although that is as much an expression of Liverpool’s remarkable domestic campaign as it is Chelsea’s own vulnerabilities.

Lampard laughed at any suggestion Liverpool were suddenly fallible after losing their first Premier League game of the season at Watford last weekend, but there is some basis for hoping Tuesday night is third time lucky for Chelsea having pushed the Reds more than most twice already.

“We have to try to replicate the work particularly in the second half at Stamford Bridge and most of the Super Cup game where we went toe to toe,” he said.

“It should give us some comfort that if we are at our best, we can go against them. They have shown they are the benchmark and the best this year, we all pretty much agree with that in terms of what they have done this season.

“But we should take confidence that when we are at our best we can match them. And I hope we are a better team [now]. Things have changed, we do have injury problems — have been watching both those games and our team looked different from the individuals [we have available now].

“But the work we put in, how that Super Cup was very early in the season and how we work will hopefully improve us over the big picture.”

The injury list Lampard referenced increased on Monday with Andreas Christensen joining N’Golo Kante, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi on the treatment table.

In Pictures | Bournemouth vs Chelsea | 29/02/2020

Kante’s absence is a particular blow, not least because of his tireless efforts in both those games — something Klopp acknowledged when ruefully declaring that the 28-year-old is “always fit for Liverpool” when the midfielder scored in that September defeat despite pre-match fitness fears.

He won’t make it on Tuesday, however, and the team selection from both sides is difficult to predict given Klopp’s general attitude towards the FA Cup and Lampard’s need to rotate players to halt an ever-diminishing grip on a top-four spot.

There was a strong indication on Monday that Kepa Arrizabalaga will return in goal following six matches dropped to the bench, while Michy Batshuayi has played in the previous two rounds and Pedro may continue his recent return to prominence. Collective confidence remains fragile after being humbled by Bayern Munich and held by Bournemouth.

Their home form is also an ongoing concern as although the recent win over Tottenham was one of their best displays under Lampard, eight defeats in west London is their highest in a season since 1986.

And after Manchester United knocked them out of the EFL Cup, another loss here would see them exit both domestic cup competitions at home, in addition to Bayern leaving the Bridge all but certain to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals. Tonight also marks Chelsea’s last realistic chance of silverware, a prospect that does not faze Lampard despite only one manager — Jose Mourinho in 2013-14 — surviving a trophyless season, chiefly because of the transitional state the club are presently in.

Big miss: Kante will be absent against Liverpool on Tuesday (Getty Images)

“We have to understand that we are not quite there,” he said. “We have to understand that there is a fight for us because we are in and around fourth and people did not expect us to be there. I am not concerned… I want to win every trophy I get involved in. But that question ‘oh this trophy is your last chance’ does not strike fear.

“As I know where we are at and I know it will be very tough for us and I want us to keep building long term so we close the gap because the gap at the moment is pretty big.”

And so, just as at the start of the campaign, a positive showing against Liverpool here would create further hope that gap could soon close.