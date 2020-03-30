🔥Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga can be as good as Petr Cech, says Mark Bosnich🔥

Chelsea should not attempt to replace goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer and must give him time to improve, says Mark Bosnich.

The Spain international has endured a mixed season f or the Blues and was dropped by Frank Lampard, with 38-year-old Willy Caballero entrusted between the sticks.

The 25-year-old, who arrived from Athletic Bilbao for a world-record £71 million fee in 2018, eventually won his place back after an impressive performance in the FA Cup win over Liverpool.

But speculation is rife that Lampard wants to replace Kepa this summer, with Burnley’s Nick Pope, AC Milan stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer linked with the Blues.

However, Bosnich believes Kepa could eventually become as good as Chelsea legend Petr Cech and must be given time to improve.

Kepa faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge after a mixed season at Chelsea Photo: Action Images via Reuters

“I just think it was down to his form which in terms of the standard when he first came, it hasn’t been up to scratch this season,” he told Goal.com.

“Frank was well within his rights to leave him out when he did but I thought he did well when he came back.

“I rate Kepa, I thought he was a superb shot-stopper with good agility and his kicking was okay for me. I think people make too much of his problems with distribution but the first job is to keep the ball out of the net. Kicking is a bonus.

“In terms of dominating his box, he is young and slight so it has taken time to get to grips with that. That’s something they need to work on. For me, he has not been a disaster in any sense of the word. He has done okay so far.

“It is difficult to follow Petr Cech in their most successful era at the club. Then you have Thibaut Courtois, who was exceptional as well. I believe that Kepa has the ability, given time, to get to that level.”