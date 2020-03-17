🔥Chelsea Flower Show cancelled due to coronavirus fears🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The Chelsea Flower Show is the latest London event to be cancelled as a result of the coronavirus.

The Royal Horticultural Society announced that the event, which had been due to take place on May 19-23, will no longer happen in 2020 following the most recent official guidelines.

“Following the Government update on 16 March 2020 and ongoing situation with COVID-19, all RHS Shows, Garden Events and school visits will be cancelled with immediate effect until 30 June 2020,” a statement read.

“RHS Gardens remain open, with a number of increased precautionary measures in place. This is a worldwide unprecedented and challenging time for so many people and of course the health and safety of our members, visitors, exhibitors and staff remains our number one priority.”

The Chelsea Flower Show has been held in the capital since 1912, and marks one of the biggest events anywhere in the world for lovers of horticulture.

Other events cancelled by the society include the London Spring Launch and Orchid Show, and the Botanical Art and Photography Show, which had been due to take place on April 7-8 and April 17-18 respectively.

The news comes after prime minister Boris Johnson urged members of the public to avoid venues such as clubs, pubs and theatres, but stopped short of ordering official closures.