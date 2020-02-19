🔥Chelsea confirm Manchester United fans ejected from Stamford Bridge for 'unacceptable homophobic chants'🔥

Chelsea have revealed that they denied a number of away supporters entry into Stamford Bridge for Monday night’s Premier League clash with Manchester United and later ejected others from the stadium due to homophobic chanting.

The Blues issued a statement via their official website late on Tuesday evening in which they said that each fan concerned would be banned from attending any future matches at the Bridge.

Chelsea added that they have passed on the details of the supporters concerned to Manchester United “so they can take appropriate action”.

The statement concluded: “Chelsea Football Club is a diverse and inclusive club and will always take firm action against all forms of discriminatory behaviour.”

United won Monday night’s top-flight contest 2-0 thanks to a goal in each half from forward Anthony Martial and captain Harry Maguire.

Efforts from Chelsea duo Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud were ruled out on a frustrating night for the hosts and manager Frank Lampard.

Chelsea statement in full

At last night’s match a large group of Manchester United supporters made unacceptable homophobic chants. A number of these away supporters were prevented from entering the stadium and others were ejected during the game.

This behaviour will not be tolerated at Chelsea Football Club. Those supporters will be banned from attending matches at Stamford Bridge in future, and in cooperation with Manchester United we have passed the details of those supporters to them so they can take appropriate action.

Chelsea Football Club is a diverse and inclusive club and will always take firm action against all forms of discriminatory behaviour.