🔥Chelsea confirm Hakim Ziyech has agreed personal terms on five-year deal🔥

Chelsea have announced they have agreed personal terms with Hakim Ziyech ahead of the Ajax winger’s summer switch.

The Blues reached a deal with the Eredivisie champions to sign the Morocco international for a €40 million (£33.6m) fee, potentially rising to €44m (£37.8m) in the summer transfer window.

The agreement was subject to personal terms being agreed and the 26-year-old has now penned a five-year deal to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea beat a number of clubs to the signing of the winger and Ziyech told the club’s official website: “‘I am delighted and proud to have signed for such a huge club as Chelsea.

“I am looking forward to next season and hope we can achieve great things together.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia, who oversees transfers and contracts at the club, spoke of her satisfaction in completing the deal.

“We are delighted Hakim will be joining us in the summer, having been a key target of the club’s in this last window,” she said.

“He has consistently been one of the most dangerous attacking players in Europe in recent years, which we saw first-hand in our two games against Ajax in the Champions League.

“We wish Hakim and Ajax all the best for the rest of the season and look forward to welcoming him to Stamford Bridge in the summer.”

Ziyech impressed during the two clubs’ thrilling 4-4 draw in the Champions League earlier this season, having a hand in Quincy Promes’ goal and forcing Kepa Arrizabalaga to concede an own goal.

He will join up with Frank Lampard’s side in the summer after Ajax refused to sell their star man in the January transfer window.