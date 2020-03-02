🔥Chelsea boss Frank Lampard to name strong team for Liverpool FA Cup clash as he provides injury update🔥

Frank Lampard is not overlooking Chelsea’s clash with Liverpool and intends to name a strong team for the FA Cup fifth-round tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The inconsistent Blues are currently embroiled in a fierce battle for Champions League qualification in the Premier League, with Saturday’s hectic 2-2 draw at Bournemouth – combined with Manchester United’s subsequent stalemate against Everton – meaning they remain just three points clear of the chasing pack in fourth place.

Chelsea’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier club competition appear remote after an emphatic 3-0 last-16, first-leg defeat by Bayern Munich last week.

But despite that return leg and several more key top-flight fixtures looming large on the horizon, Lampard is not planning to field a weakened side against Liverpool as he looks to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

“Cement and go for victory. It is Liverpool, our fans are coming in the FA Cup to try to overturn the best team in the land,” he said when asked about possible rotation plans against the Premier League champions-elect.

“It doesn’t mean I might not change a couple of people.

“There might be something for freshness of legs or a couple of different options, but I won’t pick a team to casually give minutes… (I’ll) treat it like I would any Premier League game.”

Lampard added that England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek – who has yet to kick a ball in anger this term after rupturing his Achilles tendon during pre-season – may play for Andy Myers’ Under-23s against Everton on Monday night after remaining an unused substitute for the senior team against both Tottenham and Bournemouth.

He is also hoping that Callum Hudson-Odoi will be fit to face Everton next weekend after a thigh problem, though there remains no “clear answer” on the potential returns for Christian Pulisic (adductor) and Tammy Abraham (ankle).

N’Golo Kante also remains out, while fellow central midfielder Jorginho is eligible to face Liverpool but will miss each of the following three matches against Everton, Aston Villa and Bayern due to Premier League and European suspensions.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.