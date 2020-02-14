🔥Chelsea boss Frank Lampard challenges Kepa to come back stronger after being dropped🔥

Frank Lampard has told Kepa Arrizabalaga that being dropped is something that every player has to experience and that he must use the experience to become stronger.

The Chelsea manager made the surprise call to bench the world’s most expensive goalkeeper in place of 38-year-old Willy Caballero for their draw with Leicester before the winter break.

Kepa had been under increasing pressure after a string of poor performances as Chelsea’s No.1.

Lampard was one of the first names on the Chelsea teamsheet for the majority of his time as a player at the club, but learnt exactly how it feels to be dropped as one of the big names as his career reached the twilight years and the Chelsea boss says if Kepa shows the right reaction it will help him grow as a player.

“That is the reality of life, of football, of our careers,” said Lampard – who had decided before the weekend whether Kepa would earn his place back or not when Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge on Monday.

“Everyone has these things and you can’t pull the wool over their eyes or be too sweet about it, because it is what it is. The only thing I ever found that got me back into the team or through a moment was hard work on the training ground.

“If you are going to sulk and if I ever did sulk, I would quickly try to readdress that myself and realise that I can only affect one thing, and that’s how I train to be ready to play.

“I was fortunate as a player here because I played a lot of games. Probably in my early 30s it slightly changed, and at the time I didn’t like it, I remember the feeling. But then you have to be a teammate, and you have to be part of the club and you have to accept it, and sometimes you have to find another way, and understand that things are slightly different.

“That was just my story, everybody is slightly different , but with the competition in squads now I do think you have to be always aware that if your standards drop or if the manager chooses for whatever reason, and that can happen, and handle it in the right way.

“I don’t expect smiley faces when people get dropped, I just expect reactions, I expect support of the teammates there.

“It is not easy, I’m saying this as a manager, I know as a player I was not brilliant at this myself, but from where I am sitting now I try and push that, and I think sometimes it can be something that makes you stronger. Most people get it at some point in their career. So it is what it is.”

Chelsea will again be without Christian Pulisic on Monday night as the American continues his recover from a hip injury sustained over the festive period while Tammy Abraham’s ankle injury is yet to heal fully meaning he will be assessed over the weekend.