🔥Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits to sleepless night after Man Utd defeat but vows to thrive off pressure🔥

Frank Lampard says he is thriving off the pressure from Chelsea’s dip in form – just as he did when he was a player.

The Blues have stuttered in their race to finish in the Premier League’s top four and, while they remain fourth, Tottenham can leapfrog them if they beat them on Saturday.

Chelsea have won just once in the League since the turn of the year and it has led to Lampard coming under pressure for the first time since he took over at Stamford Bridge last summer.

The former midfielder has confessed to having a sleepless night after his side’s latest defeat – a 2-0 loss to Manchester United on Monday night.

But Lampard has also revealed how he is enjoying the pressure that is coming with the job of being Chelsea head coach.

“I always feel pressure because it is top sport, and if we were in Liverpool’s position then I would still feel it,” said Lampard.

“Any manager or player worth their salts wants to do the next thing, not rely on the last result. It is about what you do next.

“I thrived on it as a player and thrive on it as a manager. I have enjoyed this week. We lost to Manchester United, I hated the fact we lost and it was a difficult night’s sleep.

“But waking up the next day I thought this is a great challenge for us. It’s not that playing we are struggling to get chances.

“Of course we are still conceding and we don’t want to. A lot of them are individual mistakes, a lot of stuff that I can see there which is a work in process.

“I knew that at the start of the season. Everyone was probably writing us off for the top four.

“When we were playing well I was the one trying to temper it and saying we have a long, long way to go when we won seven on the trot.

“I feel no differently now. It is a process. The pressure is always there.”