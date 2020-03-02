🔥Chelsea boss Frank Lampard addresses Kepa Arrizabalaga future: 'Every player is in control of their destiny'🔥

Frank Lampard has claimed Kepa Arrizabalaga is “in control of his destiny” at Chelsea after confirming the 25-year-old is in contention to start against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The world’s most-expensive goalkeeper has not featured in any of the Blues’ previous six matches dating back to his omission against Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round.

He was left out then in favour of 38-year-old Willy Caballero in what initially appeared to be squad rotation, but his subsequent absence has led to speculation he could leave the club in the summer.

However, asked about Kepa’s long-term future, Lampard said: “Every player is in control of their destiny in how they train and how they play.

“This is Chelsea and we’re trying to close the gap to the top, so there can be no one who is relaxed or loose, we have to push every day.

“And try to win the game in front of us, train well on the day in front of you. Of course, we have to look at the group in the summer. But there are no decisions beyond the game tomorrow night as far as I’m concerned.

“Is he in the frame tomorrow? Yep. He’s been professional as expected, he’s trained well, kept his head down, supported the team, and the group.

“I say the same every week, I get asked this every week, he’s been good.”

Lampard continues to be in the dark over a possible return date for Tammy Abraham after he went to see a specialist in Barcelona for a second opinion on his ankle problem.

Andreas Christensen is also out with a knock and although his squad is stretched with N’Golo Kante (adductor), Christian Pulisic (adductor) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) also sidelined, Lampard vowed to pick a strong lineup.

“I believe in the squad, sometimes you have to make changes and you have to go game by game and case by case on that,” he said.

“The team I put out should give everything to compete with Liverpool, as we have done twice this season.

“We’ve competed very well against them and were probably unfortunate to lose on both occasions. So we have to approach it with the same spirit, to try to win.”