🔥Chelsea boss Frank Lampard accuses Jose Mourinho of exaggerating Tottenham injury crisis🔥

Frank Lampard believes Jose Mourinho has exaggerated Tottenham’s injury crisis ahead of their trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Heung-Min Son has undergone surgery on his broken arm, leaving Mourinho short of attacking options following Harry Kane’s torn hamstring.

Erik Lamela is also returning from injury, meaning Jose Mourinho is leaning on Lucas Moura to deputise up front.

The Spurs boss is reluctant to throw in 18-year-old Troy Parrott and compared their Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig on Wednesday to “going to fight with a gun without bullets”.

But Lampard thinks his former manager Mourinho is blowing the issue out of proportion.

“He (Jose) he has got attacking players, let’s get it right,” the Chelsea boss said.

“Dele Alli was up there during his best season at Spurs. Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick in a Champions League semi-final.”

