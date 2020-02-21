🔥Chelsea and Tottenham unite as they urge supporters to report abuse🔥

Chelsea and Tottenham have warned supporters attending Saturday’s game against engaging in racist behaviour and encouraged fans to report any instances of abuse or discrimination.

Chelsea’s 2-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22 was overshadowed by allegations of racism after Antonio Rudiger claimed he heard monkey noises from home fans. An investigation by Spurs and the police later “found no evidence to support or contradict” Rudiger’s claim.

With Jose Mourinho returning to Stamford Bridge for the first time as Spurs boss and the clubs separated by just one point in the Premier League table, tensions ­promise to run high.

On the Spurs website, the club told travelling fans: “We are fiercely proud of our anti-racism work and our zero tolerance of any form of discrimination.

“Should you witness behaviour that is abusive or discriminative then please report it via a steward or by messaging us confidentially on 07537 404821.”

Chelsea also provided fans with ways to report abuse and said: “We take all forms of discriminatory behaviour very seriously. Any discriminatory or abusive chanting will not be tolerated.”

The London rivals are currently at odds over supporters’ use of the Y-word, with Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck recently renewing pressure on Spurs to tell their supporters to stop chanting it.

“The [Chelsea] fans get confused because they don’t understand why it’s inappropriate for them to use it but it’s appropriate for Spurs fans to use it,” Buck told The Telegraph last month.

Spurs have said a reassessment of their supporters’ use of the Y-word “can only take place effectively within an environment where there is also a zero tolerance approach taken towards real anti-Semitic abuse.”

Chelsea said in a statement today: “A small minority of Chelsea supporters have in the past tarnished this derby by using anti-Semitic chanting, noises and gestures, including the Y-word, offering the justification of opposition fans using those terms as a form of identity.

“We have repeatedly made our stance on this clear — there is no place for such behaviour at Chelsea, regardless of its use by fans of other clubs or its recent inclusion in the Oxford English Dictionary. Indeed, the Dictionary’s own definition describes the Y-word as “derogatory and offensive”.