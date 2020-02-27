🔥Chelsea and Roman Abramovich support production of William Shakespeare's 'The Merchant of Venice'🔥

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been praised for leading the stand against anti-Semitism.

Abramovich and Chelsea are supporting a bold reworking of the Shakespeare play The Merchant of Venice, which has Jewish themes.

Former EastEnders actress Tracy Ann Oberman has joined forces with Chelsea and Abramovich in the latest initiative in the club’s long-running Say No To Anti-Semitism campaign.

Chelsea have taken the lead in the fight against anti-Semitism and recently became the world’s first sports team to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.

And Oberman has called on other football clubs to follow their example.

“The leadership that Chelsea have shown on this is remarkable, and I hope that other football clubs will follow suit,” Oberman, who has taken a vocal stance against the discrimination, told the PA news agency.

“Chelsea’s work is amazing. This is a powerful club that really didn’t have to do anything at all, but are doing so, and are leading the way in smaller projects like mine and greater projects like adopting the IHRA. And that means everything. Because they act better than the politicians sometimes.

“To be able to use your platform and influence in a way that will have a lasting, positive legacy is incredible.

“I think Mr Abramovich is a very brave man, because he stood up when he didn’t have to and he’s used his influence in a very positive way.”