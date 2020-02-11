🔥Chelsea and Manchester United told to target Celtic's Odsonne Edouard over Moussa Dembele🔥

Celtic star Odsonne Edouard has been tipped as the perfect alternative to Moussa Dembele for Chelsea this summer.

The Blues were desperate to add support and competition for striker Tammy Abraham last month, making Dembele their top target.

However, with Lyon standing firm in their stance that the forward was not for sale, no deal was ever close to being agreed.

Frank Lampard is keen to return to the market for a striker in the summer and will once again target the Frenchman.

However, at Dembele’s former club in Scotland, his compatriot is catching the eye of many.

Edouard has notched 24 goals in all competitions for Neil Lennon’s side so far this season, with the 22-year-old scoring at a rate of one goal every 89 minutes in the Scottish Premiership.

With Chelsea – and rivals Manchester United, who opted to sign Odion Ighalo on loan last month – both looking to bolster their respective forward lines, former Celtic man Charlie Nicholas believes Edouard would make a difference to either club if they took the risk.

“Odsonne Edouard is good enough to go and play at a Chelsea or a Manchester United,” said Nicholas.

“I say that with some confidence. I think he could go into both their squads and make a real impact.

“That is how much ability he has. It is up to him how far he wants to go in his career. The sky’s the limit.

“Why have I picked these clubs? Because they have both been linked with his former Celtic striker partner Moussa Dembele in recent months.

“For me, Edouard is a better footballer than the Lyon striker and his fellow Frenchman.

“He is absolutely nailed on to win the player of the year award in my opinion.”