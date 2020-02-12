🔥Chelsea agree Hakim Ziyech transfer deal ahead of £37.8m summer move🔥

Chelsea are close to completing a £37.8m (€45m) deal for Ajax star Hakim Ziyech ahead of the summer transfer window.

Head coach Frank Lampard has been an admirer of the winger for some time and made the 26-year-old one of his key transfer targets in January.

Ajax, who hold a narrow lead over AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie title race, were reluctant to lose one of their prized assest midway through the season.

Personal terms will now be discussed with Ziyech but Chelsea foresee no problem over reaching an agreement with the player.

Ziyech was one of Ajax’s standout players as the Dutch club reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, most notably scoring twice against Real Madrid in the last-16 stage.

Lampard got a close look at the Morocco international earlier this season during Chelsea’s Champions League campaign, the winger assisting three goals in November’s remarkable 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The Morocco international, who plays predominantly on the right but is also capable in a centrol role, will this year hit double figures in goals and assists for the fifth consecutive season.