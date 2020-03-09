🔥Chef Mike Randolph previews Edera, opening in May in the Central West End🔥

One issue Scape faced, Randolph believes, was potential customers who “would take one look at the space, and they would say, ‘Oh, we’ll come back for an anniversary or something.'”For Edera, then, Randolph and the Koplars are taking a cue not from Scape’s fine-dining pedigree, but from its more casual outdoor patio. (Edera is Italian for ivy.) Expect Italian fare that Randolph describes as approachable and recognizable — dishes that won’t require much, if any, explanation tableside.”(The Koplars) want people who appreciate good things to be able to come in and appreciate well-executed simplicity,” Randolph says. “They also want people that just may be walking by or may be coming back (from) going down to a Cards game or a Blues game to feel like they can stop in.”The menu, which will be overseen day-to-day by executive chef Mick Fumo, will feature pizzas and pastas priced under $20 as well as, at a higher price, steaks and chops.Pizza will be prominent at Edera — there will be a pizza station in the dining room — but diners will not find the Neapolitan style that Randolph featured at the Good Pie and its successor, Randolfi’s Italian Kitchen. Randolph believes a strict adherence to Neapolitan tradition and the soupy-centered pies it often produces are a hard sell in St. Louis.”You put a 12-inch pie down in front of somebody with a knife and a fork, and they look at you like you’re crazy,” Randolph says. “But that’s how those pizzas over generations have been engineered to be eaten.”