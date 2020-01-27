🔥Cheer season 2 might be in jeopardy at Netflix🔥

Cheer season 2 might not be happening at Netflix if Navarro College wants to continue competing for a National Championship in light of a breach of the NCA & NDA rulebook.

Cheer, the new Netflix original documentary series, took the world by storm this month after the first season was released on Netflix. The doc series follows the Navarro College Cheer team in their quest to win a National Championship.

Like other doc series on Netflix, Cheer became an instant hit, and most recently, the Navarro College Cheer team just made a trip to perform on The Ellen Show and visited Netflix headquarters.

Cheer season 2 seems like a no-brainer. Fans want to follow another season at Navarro and see what many of the fan favorites from season 1 are doing in another season.

Unfortunately, an NCA & NDA rule, which is an exclusivity policy, claims that teams are not allowed to have their activities filmed if it portrays them, including the school and other organizations, in a “negative way,” according to a report from ABC 25 of Texas.

It’s unclear if Navarro has been informed they have to drop the Netflix deal to continue competing in the NCA & NDA. It’s also unclear if they have officially been asked to stop the Netflix deal. A report from the AV Club says the organization in charge of the NCA & NDA gets the “final cut” of the season before it airs, according to the rule.

At this point in time, it looks like Cheer season 2 will not follow Navarro College unless the college decides it doesn’t want to defend its title at Daytona this year.

Based on the success of the doc series, I can guarantee Netflix will want Greg Whiteley and his team to do another season focusing on another cheer program if they can’t do Navarro College. I’m not sure how this rule will change things for other divisions, but it’s possible Cheer season 2 could follow another program.

I don’t really understand this rule, I’ll admit. Governing bodies generally want what’s best for their schools and teams, so you’d think that all this attention Navarro College and cheerleading is getting, as a whole, would be a good thing. It exposes the sport to the masses, which needs to happen for the growth of any sport. I had no idea that cheerleading was this competitive and intense. It’s wild!

Cheer probably showed a little too much of what it’s all about instead of just focusing on the finished product, and that’s the reason for this rule. I mean, the audience can’t unsee all those injuries.

There’s a lot of uncertainty about Cheer season 2 right now, but we’ll continue to keep you posted the status of season 2. Stay tuned for more information about the future of this series.