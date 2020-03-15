Check out the ‘314’ babies born on March 14 at Missouri Baptist

Four babies born on March 14, 2020 at Missouri Baptist are wearing onesies provided by STLMade, an organization promoting the St. Louis region. (Photo courtesy of BJC HealthCare)

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Several babies, born on March 14, 2020 at Missouri Baptist, were outfitted with special onesies provided by STLMade, a group promoting “the amazing things people in our region are doing.”March 14 has been designated “314 Day” by STLMade promoters because the numbers mirror the city’s area code — and have become “synonymous with St. Louis pride.”The babies, who were not unidentified, were presumably made in the St. Louis region.

Here’s a baby born on March 14, 2020 at Missouri Baptist wearing onesies provided by STLMade, an organization promoting the St. Louis region. (Photo courtesy of BJC HealthCare)

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

The company said it was closing the campus until further notice for precautionary cleaning measures.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

The company said it was closing the campus until further notice for precautionary cleaning measures.

Both St. Louis parades, along with Cottleville, Belleville and Waterloo all were called off because of the coronavirus.

The Spanish flu infected one-third of the world’s population and killed 50 million or more worldwide. But St. Louis suffered less than other cities thanks to efforts to limit spread of disease.

Here’s the latest of what we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area on March 13, 2020.

Maryville University said it was moving its classes online for two weeks, and St. Louis University said it was suspending all in-person courses next week while faculty decide what to do next.