🔥Check in to check out: Portetta spa, French Alps🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

WHERE

Portetta, a wooden chalet-style hotel pitched perfectly below some of Europe’s finest pistes in Courchevel Moriond.

THE LOWDOWN

Few things ease stress and inspire being present such as fresh air, mountain vistas, trying to stay upright on a tricky piste, negotiating button lifts for the first time, 11am hot chocolate with Chantilly, hot cheese with everything and being massaged with Bamford Rosemary Body Oil.

This is why you should visit Portetta, a 38-room hotel run by the owners of Brit hits Lime Wood and The Pig. Expect supremely stylish interiors, roaring fires and a small but perfectly formed lavender-strewn spa equipped with skilled therapists, charming treatment rooms, a sauna and sweet-scented hamman. Acclaimed Brit chef Angela Hartnett has a residency at the hotel’s Cucina Angelica, which serves superb Italian fare, with a keen focus on fresh, locally grown ingredients. Hi pizza! Hey pasta! Hello burrata, my old friend.

Holidays here are not just terribly cosy, but thrillingly convenient too – Facilities are ski in ski out and there’s a handy and rather smart ski hire shop in the basement. You may or may not know that Courchevel’s slopes rank among the best in the world — its long, confidence-boosting runs are ideal for intermediate skiers.

TRY The Bamford De-stress Massage was flawlessly executed, dispelling both London and piste-induced knots with a blend of powerful kneading and long, sweeping strokes.

DON’T LEAVE WITHOUT A visit to the sunny terrace at happy hour for log fires, flaming torches, wood-fired pizza and curiously tasty ice shots. Yes, we were surprised, too.

Rooms from £265; treatments from £20 (+33 479 080 147; portetta.com)